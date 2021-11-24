Zim elected Vice Chair of the Kimberly Process

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE has been elected vice chair of the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and has further been nominated to chair the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA).

The two recognitions for the country are an endorsement of Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive with all nations of the world.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa made these revelations while presenting the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday where she further noted that the rise to become the vice chair of the KPCS meant that in 2023 the country will get an opportunity to chair the scheme.

“Government is pleased to formally announce that Zimbabwe was elected Vice Chair of the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme for 2022 at the plenary meeting held in Moscow from 8 to 12 November, 2021.

“By practice of the Kimberly Process, this means that the country will automatically take over the Chair of the KPCS in 2023. The Kimberly Process Certification Scheme is the core of the Kimberly Process, which is a multi-lateral trade regime established in 2003 by the United Nations General Council to prevent the flow of conflict diamonds,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She noted that under the KPCS, member States implement safeguards against shipments of rough diamonds and certify the diamonds as “conflict free”.

“Some pertinent matters to note on Zimbabwe’s assumption of the Vice Chair of the KPCS include that Zimbabwe will immediately start preparations to take over the Chair and run the Secretariat in 2023.

“Preparations will also commence for the hosting of the two annual meetings of the KPCS in 2023, namely: the Intercessional and Plenary. Establishment of a skeleton secretariat to start learning from other countries in hosting the Chairmanship and Secretariat,” said the Minister.

She noted that Zimbabwe will take over the Chair in the year that the KPCS holds its Review Cycle, preparations in that regard will also commence.

“On a related matter, Cabinet is delighted to further announce that Zimbabwe was nominated as incoming Chair of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) for 2022. The results of the elections are an endorsement of Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive with all nations of the world.

“The Zimbabwe is Open for Business Mantra has resulted in increased respect for the country. Zimbabwe is currently a member of all the working groups and Committees, with the exception of the Committee on rules and procedures. This has further reinforced Zimbabwe’s profile and respect,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

As the ADPA chair, Zimbabwe will be responsible for ensuring that African diamond producers present a united voice on the international diamond scene on matters affecting them, promoting cooperation and information sharing amongst ADPA member States, formulating strategies to improve the African diamond industry and engaging African countries who are not members of ADPA.