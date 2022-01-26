Zim embassy in SA urges calm

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe embassy in South Africa has called for calm and further urged Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country to be law abiding citizens.

This comes in the backdrop of a number of videos circulating on social media of South Africans evicting Zimbabwean nationals from various vending stalls and also threatening them with unspecified action if they do not leave the country.

The operation has been codenamed Dudula by South African nationals. In an Advisory Note, the Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa said they were aware of the anxiety in the neighbouring country that was being caused by the non-renewal of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and their termination on 31 December 2022.

“The embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the Republic of South Africa and its Consulates in Cape Town and Johannesburg have received reports of disturbing events that recently took place and affected Zimbabwe nationals in parts of Johannesburg and Lephalale in Limpopo province.

“The embassy and consulates urge all Zimbabwe nationals in the Republic of Zimbabwe to be vigilant and to be law abiding. Holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit who choose to remain in the country after 31 December 2022 must start the process of migrating to other visas early,” reads the note.

The embassy further revealed that they were in constant contact with relevant South African government representatives on matters concerning the safety of Zimbabweans in the neighbouring country.