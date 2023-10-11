Zim exhibits charm Botswana President

The Sunday News

Prosper Ndlovu in GABORONE, Botswana

THE exhibition of high quality products and the huge presence of Zimbabwean companies participating at the 2023 Global Expo Botswana, which kicked off here today, has charmed President Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi.

A total of 23 local companies drawn from different sectors of the economy are exhibiting their goods and services at the expo and seek to leverage the platform to expand market footprint and seal trade strategic synergies.

President Masisi, who earlier officially opened the conference with a call for the scaling up of regional cooperation to unlock African economic transformation, conducted a tour of exhibition stands, including Zimbabwe.

He engaged with several exhibitors and admired their produce and displays, expressing particular excitement with leather products, agriculture and value addition thrust shown by Zimbabwean firms.

The expo continues up to Saturday.

More to follow…

