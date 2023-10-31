Zim goat breeders receive training from SA experts

Vuyisile Mlilo and Natasha Sipindiye

THE Boer Goat Breeders’ Association of South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to work with Zimbabwean goat breeders, offering training and support to develop a mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations.

Speaking recently at the 3rd Annual Goat Indaba in Bulawayo, Boer Goat Breeders Association of South Africa president, Mr Kobus Lotter said as goat breeders they were keen to work with breeders in the country towards producing good genetics.

“To us collaborating with Zimbabwean goat breeders is important, we are there to offer training and support as we develop a mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations. There is need to prioritise good genetics and implementing strict selection and high breeding standards,” he said.

“We also need to develop a product that meets the demand of the global market. As a country (Zimbabwe) you need to develop a robust Boer goat gene pool.”

He said through effective communication between farmers, government stakeholders, and industry players the country could success in the drive to produce Boer goats of good genetics and standards.

Mr Lotter said the collaboration between their association and Zimbabwean goat breeders will provide the goat farming industry in the country with the opportunities to become a superior breeder.

“This will also position Zimbabwe as a potential top exporter in the world. We extend an invitation to Zimbabwean farmers to make use of South African breeding expertise, as we stand ready to assist you in improving your breeding techniques.

“At the same time, you will be able to enhance the quality of your national herd and seize the opportunity to stimulate the country’s economy through the development of the goat farming industry,” he added.

He said through the training programmes, the South African Boer Goat Breeders Association will equip Zimbabwean farmers with the necessary skills to be successful as goat breeders which will go a long way to transform the local industry and ensure the production of superior goat breeds that appeal to international markets.

The collaboration between the two countries and training programmes also presents an opportunity for knowledge sharing and capacity building, while the exchange of skills and techniques will enhance breeding practices to strengthen the goat industry.

The three-day Indaba which is took place at the Bulawayo Agricultural Society from Friday to Sunday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (Trade Fair grounds) was organised by the Goat Breeders Association of Zimbabwe.

The first day focused on priming the Zimbabwean goat industry for export and then followed by a junior course set done on Saturday and Sunday, with the trainer being Mr Lotter.

Goat Breeders Association of Zimbabwe chairperson, Mrs Sifiso Agbetorwoka said the Indaba which brought together local and international experts in the goat industry was critical to map out a strategy for the future of the industry in terms of export preparedness.

“There is need to encourage existing goat breeders to scale up production and for aspiring breeders to get started, seeing that Zimbabwe does not have enough goats to meet local demand, let alone the export market.

“We also want to increase membership of the association as there is power in numbers so that we can influence policies and regulations that affect our industry,” she said.