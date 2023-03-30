Zim Government donates to Malawi 

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE government of Zimbabwe on Wednesday donated 300 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi following the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy that hit some parts of the country.

Malawi declared a state of disaster after the cyclone claimed hundreds of lives while thousands were left injured with some still missing.

Following a clarion call for support by Malawi President Lazarus Chikwara, President Mnangagwa has heeded to the call with the maize donation.

Handing over the donation on Wednesday, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi Dr Nancy Saungweme said:

“It is my pleasure to hand over 300 metric tonnes of maize donated by the Government of Zimbabwe to the Government of the Republic of Malawi following the devastation of Cyclone Freddy which left over half a million displaced in 16 districts with over 500 people dead, 1724 injured and hundreds of people still missing.

“The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa heeded to the call of support by his counterpart and dear brother President Lazarus Chakwera hence the dispatch of this contribution which is a sign of solidarity and support to the people of Malawi,” she said.

She said that Zimbabwe and Malawi are one people and have always supported each other in good and in bad times.

“It is also a sign of excellent Bilateral relations that exist between our two countries. It is my Government’s wish to do more to ensure that our brothers and sisters left homeless by the cyclone will pick themselves up and continue with their daily lives,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is receiving donations at Makombe Building in Harare through the Department of Civil Protection.

@nyeve14