Zim govt to raise awareness on flu bug

The Ministry of Health and Child Care on Monday said it will this week start a campaign to raise awareness on ways that the public can protect themselves from the flu virus, which

<span;>has claimed some lives during the ongoing winter season.

The move follows fears that had been raised that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which caused numerous fatalities locally, regionally, and globally a few years ago, might be resurging.

In a statement, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini said the Ministry would deploy teams to disseminate information on how the public can protect themselves to prevent infection with the flu virus.

“The wave going around is a general flu virus and at present, we are not vaccinating but would like to conscientise the public to be aware and to protect themselves. We have our team which should be starting awareness campaigns this week to remind people to prevent themselves from the flu,” Kwidini said.

The flu bug can last for more than a week.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing last month, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said it was just the flu, and urged people to shun large crowds.

“The recently increased influenza experienced in the last few weeks is

<span;>due to a seasonal increase, which is usually experienced in the country

<span;>and the region as we approach the winter season. This is not a COVID-19

outbreak,” Muswere said.