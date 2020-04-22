Zim junior rugby players miss out as SA Rugby Youth Weeks cancelled

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN junior rugby players have nothing to look forward to this year after the South African Rugby decided to cancel the annual Youth Weeks due to the coronavirus.

SA Rugby announced on Tuesday that they had scratched all of this year’s Youth Weeks. Jurie Roux, the SA Rugby said they decided not to have certain tournaments this year in line with what is taking place the world over.

“The decision to cancel certain competitions and tournaments is in line with what has been happening across various sporting codes all over the world – we are not shielded from this in South Africa,’’ Roux said.

Over the years, Zimbabwean boys have taken part in the Under-18 Academy Week, Under-16 Grant Khomo Week and Under-13 Craven Week. The tournaments took place during Zimbabwe’s second term.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani said while the cancellation had left many young players bitterly disappointed, they had clarified to them that their health was of major importance.

“This obviously comes as a huge blow to our plans for 2020. Our boys will be very disappointed. It is not the end of the world, their health and well-being comes first,’’ Jani said.

With COVID-19 continuing to disrupt sporting activity the world over, Jani indicated that they were anticipating the decision from their South African counterparts.

“To be honest, we were expecting this decision. So, it is no surprise at all, but we are hopeful that sooner rather than later we can begin some local rugby and end the season on a high note.”

For boys in their last year of high school, it effectively means they have lost out on an opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at the SA Rugby Youth Weeks.

“For some senior boys this was their last opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at school level. For those boys it will be a bitter pill to swallow, but that happens in life,’’ Jani said.

The Youth Weeks were left without a sponsor after Coca-Cola and SA Rugby parted ways at the end of 2018.

@Mdawini_29