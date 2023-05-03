Zim on course to accept ZEP holders

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is on course to ensure the safe return of over 178 000 residents currently based in South Africa following the expiration of their permits as the grace period to be in the neighboring country draws to an end on 30 June.

Cabinet yesterday received an update report on preparations for the expected return of Zimbabweans who are in South Africa and are going to be affected by the non-renewal of their work permits.

Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvagwa told Cabinet that preparations were underway to ensure their seamless return to Zimbabwe.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the Second Republic has elaborate plans to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens who face an uncertain future in foreign lands and are desirous to return to their motherland. As the situation stands, more than 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals will require assistance, since they will be regarded as illegal immigrants in South Africa after 30 June, 2023,” she said in Post Cabinet Briefing.

Senator Mustvangwa said a Technical Committee on the Return of Zimbabwean Nationals, which was set up by Cabinet, has designed a comprehensive Repatriation and Reintegration Plan comprising three elements, namely: the Pre-Arrival; Arrival; and Post-Arrival stages.

“ Under the Plan, facilities at the Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts have already been inspected in order to ensure preparedness for the impending repatriation task. The physical mapping exercise which the Technical Committee conducted in South Africa reached out to nearly 10 000 Zimbabwean nationals across the nine provinces of South Africa. The Technical Committee assisted those in need of identity and related documents,” she added.

@NyembeziMu