Zim on high Covid-19 alert for Easter

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE is on high alert as the Easter holidays approach, with special attention paid in particular to ports of entry and exit while community awareness and engagement is also being being ramped up, as Government tries to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 infections during the normally busy period.

The Easter holiday is expected to see an increase in travel around and beyond the country, while gatherings are also common during the religious holidays.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 36 717 cases, with 34 447 recoveries and 1516 deaths. The county’s recovery rate stands at 93.8 percent and there are currently 754 active Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, the country recorded 33 new cases and two deaths.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said authorities were alive to the possibility of a spike in cases during Easter.

“As the nation approaches the Easter holidays, Cabinet notes that there is a likelihood of increased internal and cross border movement of people, which may provide fertile ground for increased transmission. In that regard, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is strengthening surveillance, case management, and risk communication and community engagement in anticipation of the Easter holidays. Special attention will be accorded to ports of entry and exit,” she said.