Zim reaches one million vaccination milestone

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Thursday reached the one million milestone of those that have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country’s much lauded vaccination drive, which began in February, was initially targeted at the elderly, those with underlying conditions and frontline workers. Zimbabwe is targeting to vaccinate 10 million people to attain herd immunity.

Posting on his Twitter account, President Mnangagwa paid tribute to health care workers for the role they have played in the vaccination programme, describing them as heroes.

“One million Zimbabweans have now received their first COVID-19 jab! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and health officials who have made this possible. You are true Zimbabwean heroes,” wrote the President.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care as of Thursday 47 506 people received their first dose bringing the cumulative number to 1 036 252 while 5 716 received their second dose bringing the cumulative number for the second dose to 630 610.