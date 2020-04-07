Zim records 10th COVID-19 case

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded its 10th positive case of COVID-19, the latest being a female resident in the United Kingdom who arrived in the country two weeks ago.

The virus, which has infected over a million people globally, has been declared a global pandemic with President Mnangagwa also proclaiming it as a national disaster with the country under a 21-day lockdown.

In the latest update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the 24-year-old latest victim was clinically stable and was under self-isolation.

“The Ministry would like to report that today (Monday) the National Microbiology Reference laboratory tested 13 samples, one of them tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has 10 confirmed cases including one death,” reads the statement.

The Ministry revealed that the local rapid response team visited the latest victim’s home to conduct the tests after receiving an alert of her arrival from UK after which her sample tested positive.

“The Ministry would also like to report that all the nine cases alive to date are being managed and recovering under self-isolation at home. The local health care workers continue to monitor and provide the essential clinical management and support for all the patients.”

@vusadb