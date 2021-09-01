Zim records 30 percent decrease in Covid-19 cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE has over the past week recorded a 30 percent decrease in the number of new Covid-19 infections with the number of hospitalised cases also further decreasing.

This comes as the country continues to record positives in its response measures against the third wave of the pandemic. Speaking during a post-Cabinet review on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa further revealed that the recovery rate in the country now stands at an average of 90 percent.

“Cabinet noted a 30 percent decrease in the number of infections, with 1 785 cases having been recorded during the week under review, compared to the 2 564 reported the previous week. This reflects that the infection control measures being implemented by Government are yielding results. There has also been a corresponding decrease in the number of people in need of hospitalization for Covid-19. The bed occupancy rate was 14,5 percent during the review week, compared to the 17,8 percent reported previously,” said the Minister.

She revealed that considering that 98 percent of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe are of the Delta variant, there is no longer need to quarantine travellers from countries afflicted with the variant, such as India.

Cabinet further gave the greenlight for cinemas and theatres to start operations albeit at 50 percent sitting capacity of vaccinated clients, and that all workers should be vaccinated.

“Following representations from the various sectors of the economy, Cabinet resolved and wishes to inform the nation that national arts galleries across the country be opened to vaccinated clients only, and that all workers should be vaccinated.

“(Further) gymnasia, health spas and fitness centres be allowed to open only to vaccinated clientele and that, for all local activities in which the participants are below the age of 14, they shall, in all cases be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, have regular temperature checks and follow social distancing protocols,” said Min Mutsvangwa.