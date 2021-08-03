Zim records 52 Covid-19 deaths

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE recorded 52 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, with 1 309 new cases being reported within the various provinces.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the latest figures mean the country has so far recorded 110 855 confirmed cases, including 79 420 recoveries and 3 635 deaths.

“1 309 new cases, all local and 52 deaths reported today (Monday), seven day rolling average for new cases falls to 1 558 from 1 664. 2 755 new recoveries: National recovery rate stands at 72 percent, active cases go down to 27 800.

“As of 2 August 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 110 855 confirmed cases, including 79 420 recoveries and 3 635 deaths. 5 286 tests done today, positivity rate was 25 percent,” reads the update.

There were 727 hospitalised cases, new admissions 81, asymptomatic 192, mild to moderate 435, severe 67 and 33 in Intensive Care Units

In terms of vaccination, a total of 1 674 710 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.