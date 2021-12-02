Zim records 712 new Covid-19 cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE on Wednesday recorded a massive rise in new Covid-19 cases after recording 712 positive cases up from 399 the previous day, with the positivity rate being rising to 11,6 percent.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Harare had the highest number of new cases with 246 testing positive, followed by Manicaland with 139 cases.

“712 New Cases (All local) and no death reported today (Wednesday). seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 227 from 131, 104 are cases detected from learning institutions across the country.

“6 148 tests done, positivity today was 11,6 percent. 37 new recoveries: National Recovery rate rise to 96 percent and active cases go up 1 846. Zimbabwe has recorded 135 337 Cases 128 784 recoveries and 4 707 Deaths,” reads the update.

In terms of vaccination, 14 499 received the first dose on Wednesday bringing cumulative for first dose to 3 809 048 while 13 999 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 2 830 542.