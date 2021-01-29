Zim records 74.8 percent Covid-19 recovery rate

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 38 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday while 13 cases are in Intensive Care Unit out of a total of 201 that are hospitalised.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, there were 201 hospitalised cases with 125 mild to moderate, 63 severe and 13 in Intensive Care Units. The Ministry further reported that as of Thursday the country had 342 new cases with 83 from Harare alone.

“All 342 are local cases, Harare had the highest 83 cases on Thursday. As of 27 January 2021, at 3pm there were 201 hospitalised cases, 125 mild to moderate, 63 severe and 13 in Intensive Care Units. The seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 371 from 413. 4 164 PCR tests were done and the positivity was 8.2 percent,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also reported that 732 new recoveries were reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 74.8 percent and active cases going up to 7 067.

As of 28 January 2021, Zimbabwe had now recorded 32 646 cases, 24 419 recoveries and 1 160 deaths.

According to the Ministry deaths were recorded in Mashonaland West were 12, Harare with 11, Bulawayo and Manicaland each recorded five, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East both recorded two deaths each, while Masvingo had one death.

On Thursday, Harare was leading with 83 new cases, followed Manicaland with 69, Bulawayo with 57, Masvingo and 58 were recorded in Mash West.