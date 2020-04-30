Zim records highest number of confirmed cases in a single day

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Wednesday recorded its highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a single day after six samples in Harare tested positive for the pandemic.

According to an update by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Bulawayo also got two more confirmed cases on Tuesday, results which were pending when the daily update had been received.

The latest development means the country now has 40 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

“The Ministry would like to report that two of the PCR tests done in Bulawayo on 28 April 2020 were positive for Covid-19. Today (Wednesday), a total of 355 were done giving a total of 7 642 screening and diagnostic tests done.

“All the PCR test done in Bulawayo were negative for Covid-19. Of the PCR tests done in Harare, six were positive for Covid-19,” reads the update.

According to the notice, of the two positive cases recorded in Bulawayo (cases number 33 and 34) on Tuesday, the first (case number 33) was of a 70-year-old male resident of the city who returned from the United Kingdom on 18 March and tested positive as a contact of case number 14.

“Case number 34 is a 27-year-old male resident of Bulawayo, with no recent history of travel. He was tested for Covid-19 as a contact to case number 33. Currently he is stable, with mild disease. Both cases are recovering under self-isolation at home,” reads the notice.

Of the 40 confirmed cases, the country now has recorded five recoveries and four deaths.

Harare continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic with 20 cases, with Bulawayo coming in second now with 12 confirmed cases.

Mashonaland East has four confirmed cases, Mashonaland West, 3 and Matabeleland North has one confirmed case. All four case in Mashonaland East have recovered while the other recovery is the Matabeleland North case.