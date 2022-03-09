Zim records increase in Covid-19 cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE has in the past week recorded a week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases, with Cabinet attributing this to the rise in mobility and gatherings across the country following the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Presenting the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa said also the bed occupancy rate increased as compared to the previous week.

“The nation is advised that as of 6 March 2022, Zimbabwe’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 239 209, with 228 774 recoveries and 5 339 deaths. The recovery rate stood at 96 percent, with 5 066 active cases having been recorded. This week the number of cases recorded went up to 3 234, compared to 2 623 the previous week.

“Cabinet reports that during the week under review, the number of people in need of hospitalization for Covid-19 increased. The bed occupancy rate increased from 2 percent last week to 3.2 percent, a total of 81 new admissions were recorded during the week compared to 51 the previous week,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

She however revealed that no patient was admitted in the intensive care unit during the week.

“It is reported that an increase in mobility and number of gatherings across the country following the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions contributed to the increase in cases. The following areas recorded the most significant number of new cases: Manicaland (863), Mashonaland East (609), Masvingo (584), and Mashonaland West (378),” said the Minister.