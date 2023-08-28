Zim table tennis team set for Tunisia

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Table Tennis national team’s coach Tinashe Duri is confident that they have a good team that will represent the country at the ITTF-African Championships set for Tunisia early next month.

The tournament is set for September 11 to 18 and will see several teams across Africa taking part in the bi-annual events.

Duri who is also doubling as a coach is confident that they will give their opponents a good challenge as the team is made up of experienced players.

“We are happy that we got an invite as the Zimbabwe Table Tennis National Men’s team to take part in the have received an invite ITTF-African Championships set for Tunisia early next month.

“The invite notice was received in the just ended weekend and a team of four players has already been selected by the technical team.

The team is made up of seasoned players who have experience as they have played in several local and national tournaments,” said Duri.

ZTTU has also called on sponsors and stakeholders to come on board and help the team as this is an individual sponsored tournament and they still have challenges I terms of accommodation.

“We have been training as a team since we returned to a month-long exchange programme in China which we believe will help us as well.

“The tournament is a self-sponsored event, and we are seeking for donations and sponsorship for our team to capitalize on this major opportunity. The union and players are expected to be in full camp next week so that we continue to train as a team before we depart for Tunisia.

Players: Tinotenda Fambira, Tatenda Mumvuma, Brian Chamboko

Team Manager and Coach: Tinashe Duri