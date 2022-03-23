Zim targets 70 percent vaccination by July

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE is targeting to have vaccinated 70 percent of its total population by July in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) set regulations.

This comes as the country embarked on a nationwide vaccination blitz which started on Monday with the Cabinet saying they have enough stocks for the nation to attain the set target.

Speaking at a Post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the nation received 22 405 000 Covid-19 vaccine doses and have only utilized just 8 034 932 so far.

“Regarding the national vaccination programme, Cabinet wishes to inform the public that, as at 21 March, 2022, a total of 4 428 726 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 3 443 832 people had received their second dose. A total of 181 798 third doses have been administered to date.

“The National Vaccination Blitz kicked off on Monday, 21 March, 2022 and Government is urging those that have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of this exercise to do so. The main aim of the campaign is to reach 70 percent of the total population by end of July 2022 in line with WHO regulations,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She further revealed that the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in schools since the beginning of the first term decreased.

“All the active cases detected through the schools’ surveillance system are under isolation and are being managed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Attendance in schools remained stable at 100 percent for teachers and 84 percent for learners.

“Cabinet reports that the Risk Communication and Information will roll out an intensive Covid-19 vaccination publicity campaign nation-wide from the 21 March to 3 April, 2022. The campaign will target people aged 12 years and above and is aimed at encouraging them to get vaccinated,” she said.

The Minister said community engagement by religious and traditional leaders on all Covid-19 prevention measures will be strengthened during this vaccination campaign blitz.