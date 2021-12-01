Zim tightens lockdown regulations

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE has tightened its level two lockdown regulations which will see travelers and returning citizens now required to undertake PCR Covid-19 tests at the ports of entry as well as undertaking a mandatory quarantine, all at their own cost.

President Mnangagwa on Tuesday announced a cocktail of new lockdown measures as the country puts in place measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant.

Among the new measures the daily curfew now runs from 9pm to 6am, while business operating hours have been adjusted to opening at 7AM and closing at 7PM.

“Worldwide, the pandemic shows little signs of abetting, with latest global trends and figures pointing to yet another Wave the Fourth Wave in our case. By yesterday, Monday, over 260 million cumulative cases of infections had been reported worldwide. Grimly, over five million souls have perished globally since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019.

“What raises our concern, and adds to our anxieties, is the outbreak of a new strain – OMICRON – detected and reported in neighbouring countries only a few days ago. We face a new, added risk, which compounds the burden we already face and shoulder from known variants we have been grappling since the outbreak of the pandemic,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa directed that all returning residents and visitors have to undergo PCR testing, and will be quarantined, at own cost, for days recommended by the World Health Organisation, even if they present a negative PCR test results from elsewhere.

“A daily Curfew, running from 9pm to 6am, will be imposed to limit movement and hence transmission. Only essential services categories announced in previous gazettes stand exempt, all shops will open for business from 7am and will close for business by 7pm.

“Number and behaviour of all persons attending any gathering must observe and comply with WHO protocols, all Covid-19 related Funerals will strictly be supervised by Ministry of Health and Child Care Environmental Health Officers and Technicians,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa further directed that no liquor will be consumed at bottle stores, which consequently cease to be drinking premises until further notice while night clubs and bars will admit vaccinated clients only.

The President further called on all those eligible for Covid-19 vaccination are being called upon to get vaccinated