Zim to benefit from AGS-Code Africa flagship program

AFRICA Grain and Seed (AGS) vice-president, Mrs Zandile Matiwaza-Denga believes that the partnership between her agriculture-oriented organisation and Coding Africa will provide the latter’s platform and expertise through schools and organisations to help inspire children and create opportunities.

Coding Africa is an initiative developed by digital utility token, KamPay and its partners that aims to empower young people in Africa to find opportunities in technology and ensure they are prepared for the adoption of Web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency to better their lives and change the world.

Mrs Matiwaza-Denga revealed that the program has received the backing and endorsement of the Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qassimi, a high-ranking member of the Ruling Family of the United Arab Emirates. His endorsement of the programme is expected to put Zimbabwe on the global map and create new opportunities for Zimbabweans with the UAE.

“As we initiate this program, we have the support and endorsement of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qassimi who is a member of the ruling family. This endorsement will help us open new avenues for partnerships with the UAE,” she revealed.

Mrs Denga, along with her husband, Anthony, co-founded AGS which aims to address the challenges faced by SADC communities that impact education, food security, poverty, and malnutrition, entrepreneurship focused at gender and youth inclusion. Through AGS, they have championed the development of the agricultural sector through several programmes in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia.

Coding Africa has teamed up with Africa Grain and Seed to expand their reach to Zimbabwe and provide their platform and expertise through schools and organisations to help inspire children and create opportunities.

“Because Zimbabwe is a country that values science and technology, Coding Africa chose us because of our platform which aims at organising and developing localised smart Agri – Rural export development. The country is already making movements to improve its educational structure and recognises the need to prepare the new generations to navigate the digital economy so such partnerships will enhance these efforts.

“The AGS-Coding Africa team is excited to land in a country that is thriving to make progress and has infrastructure and space for a project like ours,” Mrs Matiwaza-Denga told Sunday News Online.

With initiatives like Coding Africa, Mrs Matiwaza-Denga said she believes Zimbabwe’s educational system, which ranks among the best in the African continent, young citizens can also benefit from courses that are aligned with the needs of new emerging markets like the technological one and get facilitated access to accelerated learning.

“The Coding Africa platform and courses offer the opportunity to engage with an interactive framework that will boost the way they learn the novelties of the tech market and solidify the knowledge that they will apply as professionals in the future,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by other stakeholders in the partnership who view the partnerships as positive for both the continent and Zimbabwe.

“By expanding Coding Africa’s project in another country, we hope to give children and teenagers the chance to access quality educational courses that will prepare them for opportunities inside and outside the tech market. We hope to open doors to a new reality and give them resources to build a successful future,” explains Dr Chris Cleverly, CEO of KamPay.

“We look forward to working with AGS, and our team knows that this partnership will help us reach our goal of bringing more African countries closer to our solutions”, says Mr George Hung, Head of Coding Africa.

AGS has developed the “From Africa to the world” initiative which is a corporate social impact investment initiative. As part of its legacy, the organisation has taken a lead in working towards re-writing the lives of 10 million African marginalised rural people by 2030.

AGS’s pilot projects showcase how viable and scalable their platform by organising and developing localised smart Agri – Rural export development with the intent of trading in-country across the African continent and on the global markets and value chains through surplus production.

Coding Africa learning platform is based on a Learn-to-Earn framework that allows students to unlock new levels and rewards as they keep progressing with their classes. Its developers believe its design is carefully thought out to encourage students to keep investing their time in their learning and encourage them to dedicate themselves to classes. The Learn-to-Earn functionality is still in the Beta stage as we ensure the safety, security and usability.

