Zim to get 2.5 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE is expected to take delivery of a total of 2,5 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine before the end of this month as government ups its goal of achieving a herd immunity.

Presenting a post Cabinet brief on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the country is further expected to receive two million syringes as part of the consignment.

“Cabinet wishes to further inform citizens that Government is expecting a delivery of 1,5 million vaccine doses this week and an additional 1 million doses plus 2 million syringes on 25 July 2021,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Tuesday, a total of 1 184 435 people had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 643 203 their second dose across the country.

Meanwhile, Min Mutsvangwa revealed that government has since come up with a Covid-19 Third wave containment plan, where among other things have designated Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo as a Covid-19 district centre.

“The highlights of the plan include the increasing the bed capacity at Mpilo and Sally Mugabe Central Hospitals, designation of Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital and Ekusileni Hospitals as Covid-19 District Hospitals for Harare and Bulawayo, respectively.

“Also there will be the strengthening of private sector participation, improving conditions of service for health workers and operationalising Virtual Hospitals in which every district will have a Rapid Response Team to attend to cases of acute Covid-19 clinical distress and a review of Covid-19 risk allowances,” said the Minister.

Min Mutsvangwa further paid gratitude to local companies which made donations to President Mnangagwa towards the vaccination programme.

“The companies include a consortium of contractors working on the Harare-Beitbridge road namely: Fossil Contracting, Masimba Holdings Limited, Bitumen World; Exodus and Company (US$500 000), CBZ Agro Yield (US$250 000), Sakunda Holdings (ZW$170 million and 300 000 litres fuel), ZB Financial Holdings Limited (US$50 000), West Property Company,/Ken Sharpe (US$50 000) and Mr Scot Sakupwanya (US$100 000),” said the Minister.