Zim to supply treated water to Musina Town

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

CABINET has approved an agreement that will facilitate the transfer of treated water from Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in Zimbabwe to Musina Town in South Africa at agreed terms and conditions and provide a framework for any such arrangements amongst the designated competent authorities.

The Minister of Skills Audit Dr Paul Mavima, as the Acting Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday presented the amendment to the agreement between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe on the Supply of Treated Water from Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in Zimbabwe to Musina Town.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the agreement, among other benefits will generate foreign currency for the country.

“Benefits of this agreement include improved water resources co-operation and governance, improved livelihoods for the people of Zimbabwe due to generation of the much-needed foreign currency, strengthened relations and cooperation with the Republic of South Africa.

“It will also contribute to the prevention of significant harm in the two riparian States through joint efforts in management of water resources of the Limpopo watercourse, improved management of water treatment, water supply and sanitation systems in Beitbridge Town due to foreign currency income; and equitable and reasonable utilisation of transboundary water resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also considered and approved the amendment to the agreement between the Republic of Botswana, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Dr Muswere said the public was informed that the agreement will make the Council of Ministers the principal decision-making organ for the Limpopo Watercourse Commission so as to improve the governance structure of the Limpopo Watercourse Commission.

“This initiative will also foster closer cooperation for judicious, sustainable and co-ordinated management, protection and utilisation of shared watercourse in line with 2 000 Revised SADC Protocol on Shared Watercourse,” he added.