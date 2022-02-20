Zim woman earns Ghana business award nod

Thembinkosi Khumalo , Sunday News Reporter

GRACE Anne Ndlovu has been nominated in the category of African Entrepreneur of the year in an awards event hosted by Greenleaf Global Youngpreneur which takes place in Ghana on 27 March.

Greenleaf Global Youngpreneur awards is one of the biggest business and entertainment festivals in Ghana. For the first time which happens to be their fourth edition, they decided to put a category for African entrepreneurs.

This saw Grace Ndlovu one of Bulawayo’s fast-growing entrepreneurs becoming the only woman nominated in the category of African Entrepreneur of the year out of eight nominees from Liberia and Zimbabwe.

“I still can’t believe I got this nomination. At times you work on your craft so hard because you think people cannot see or recognise you but indeed my story has changed. Above all I give credit to God the Almighty.

I am asking for my fellow brothers and sisters to vote for me as well,” she said