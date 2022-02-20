Zim woman earns Ghana business award nod

20 Feb, 2022 - 00:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Zim woman earns Ghana business award nod Grace Anne Ndlovu

The Sunday News

Thembinkosi Khumalo , Sunday News Reporter
GRACE Anne Ndlovu has been nominated in the category of African Entrepreneur of the year in an awards event hosted by Greenleaf Global Youngpreneur which takes place in Ghana on 27 March.

Greenleaf Global Youngpreneur awards is one of the biggest business and entertainment festivals in Ghana. For the first time which happens to be their fourth edition, they decided to put a category for African entrepreneurs.

This saw Grace Ndlovu one of Bulawayo’s fast-growing entrepreneurs becoming the only woman nominated in the category of African Entrepreneur of the year out of eight nominees from Liberia and Zimbabwe.

“I still can’t believe I got this nomination. At times you work on your craft so hard because you think people cannot see or recognise you but indeed my story has changed. Above all I give credit to God the Almighty.

I am asking for my fellow brothers and sisters to vote for me as well,” she said

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting