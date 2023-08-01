Zimbabwe Amateur a test of strength for players

Michael Wallace (black cap in the middle) with his winner’s trophy after the 2023 Zimbabwe Amateur

THE recently ended 2023 Zimbabwe Amateur golf championship was a test of strength for the players who took part in the three-day event which was played over 72 holes.

Over 100 players registered to compete in the second biggest golf tournament in the country and the number had to be reduced to a field of 90 to have the most competitive players.

Despite the players not having good scores compared to those of the 2023 Champion of Champions tournament which had taken place a week earlier than the Zimbabwe Amateur, Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) President, Martin Chikwana was pleased with the way things went.

Chikwana said the three-day championship, which had a challenging course, was a good test of strength for the players.

“It was a challenging but competitive course but it was good to see them (players) giving their best throughout the tournament. We had to test them, both physically and mentally but an overall brilliant event. We had the best amateur players from all around,” said Chikwana.

Michael Wallace was crowned the champion, dethroning Keagan Shutt who had won the previous two editions. Wallace carded two-over-par-290 to claim the prestigious title and was followed by David Amm who finished with a gross total of 292, and four over-par while the defending champion, Shutt was four shots behind Wallace with a gross of 294 and seven-over-par. – @brandon_malvin