Zimbabwe, Bangladesh T20I series brought forward

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have agreed to bring forward the three-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series between their senior men’s national teams in Harare.

The matches will now be played on 22, 23 and 25 July at Harare Sports Club, not on 23, 25 and 27 July as originally scheduled.

A statement from ZC released on Monday stated that they had concurred with the BCB to have the dates for the T20Is changed to deal with the challenges that the tour’s broadcast production company was facing.

“ZC and the BCB agreed to adjust the fixtures in order to address the scheduling and logistical challenges that the tour’s broadcast production company was facing,’’ read part of the statement.

The third and final one-day international match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, a series that is part of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League will proceed as originally planned this Tuesday at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe are two nil down in the three-match contest and while the series is lost, the home team still has a lot to play for since there are points at stake that are crucial for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process. [email protected]_29