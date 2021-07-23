Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in second T20I to level three-match series

Zimbabwean fielders celebrate one of left arm spinner Wellington Masakadza's three wickets in the second T20I against Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE finally remembered how to win when they defeated Bangladesh by 23 runs in the second Twenty International cricket contest at Harare Sports Club on Friday to level the three-match series 1-1 with one match to go.

Man-of-the-match Wesley Madhevere top scored for Zimbabwe with 73 off 57 balls and Ryan Burl was second best with an unbeaten 34 to take Zimbabwe to 166/6 in 20 overs after the home team had won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Zimbabwean bowlers, who failed to take a wicket in the first T20I on Thursday, with the two Bangladesh wickets to fall being run outs were brilliant on Friday as they bowled out the tourists for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Left arm spinner Wellington Masakadza was outstanding with three wickets for 20 runs in four overs to go with the same number of catches he took. Pace bowler Luke Jongwe also had three wickets, which came at the cost of 31 runs in 3.5 overs. The pace bowling duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara picked up two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh were never given any chance to build any meaningful partnership once Muzarabani removed Mohammad Naim for five runs in the third over.

Debutant Shamim Hossain top scored with 29 off 13 deliveries at number eight before Jongwe got rid of him in the 16th over.

Zimbabwe’s win makes things exciting as the two teams square off again in the third and final T20I at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

