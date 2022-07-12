Zimbabwe beat Jersey to book place in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier semi final

Mehluli Sibanda,Â Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe 146/8 (Williams 57, Jongwe 29*, Miles 2/25, Blampied 1/5) beat Jersey 123/5 20 overs (Carlyon 45, Burl 3/13, Chatara) by 23 runs

ZIMBABWE survived a scare from Jersey to win their second match at the International Cricket Council Menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier by 23 runs at Queens Sports Club, a result which saw the home team book their place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Man of the Match Sean Williams top scored for Zimbabwe with 57 off 39 deliveries, his second consecutive half century of the tournament and 29 not out from Luke Jongwe down the order took Zimbabwe to 146/8 in 20 overs. Some disciplined bowling by the Zimbabwean bowlers saw Jersey restricted to 123/5 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe and the United States of America, who clash at Queens Sports Club on Thursday have qualified for the semifinals to be played on Friday.

After losing the toss and were asked to bat first, Zimbabwe struggled to get runs on the board. They were reduced to 37-3 in 5.4 overs after the departure of skipper Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva and Wessley Madherevere.

Williams notched up his ninth half ton in this format of the game, the left hander getting there with a boundary off the bowling of Julius Sumerauer. After Williams fell, Jongwe ensured that Zimbabwe got a decent total with some good hitting.

