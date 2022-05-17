Zimbabwe beat Namibia in T20I series opener

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe 153/4 20 overs (Ervine 55, Raza 37, Scholtz 2/19) beat Namibia 146/5 (La Cock 66, Williams 25, Shumba 3/16, Mavuta 1/20, Chatara 1/25) by seven runs

ZIMBABWE held off a determined Namibia to win the first Twenty20 International cricket match by seven runs at Queens Sports Club today (Tuesday).

Man of the Match Craig Ervine, the Zimbabwean captain top scored with an unbeaten 55 runs off 39 deliveries, the home team finishing on 153/4 in 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. The other notable contribution with the bat for Zimbabwe was 37 from Sikandar Raza. Namibia could only manage 146/5 in 20 overs despite 66 off 43 deliveries from Divan la Cock.

After choosing to bat, Zimbabwe saw Wessly Madhevere fall for 23 and his opening partner Regis Chakabva for 15. Ervine and Raza put on 71 runs for the third wicket which gave the Zimbabwean innings some impetus.

Namibia was given a fine start in their run chase when Craig Williams and La Cock put on an opening stand of 67. The visitors looked on course to win but Zimbabwe turned things around with some good bowling.

It eventually came down to Namibia needing 24 off the last two overs. There was hope for the Eagles as they had former South African batsman David Wiese and Zane Green at the crease. Luke Jongwe bowled the penultimate over and conceded nine runs which left Namibia requiring 15 from the last over bowled by Tendai Chatara. The veteran seamer only gave away seven runs and picked up the wicket of Green who was caught behind by Chakabva for 19.

The two teams meet in the second T20I at the same venue on Thursday. – Twitter @Mdawini_29