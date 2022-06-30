Zimbabwe beaten by Namibia at Under-13 Craven Week

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe ……..(7) 14

Namibia …………(7) 19

ZIMBABWE suffered their second consecutive defeat at the Under-13 Craven Week when they went down by five points to Namibia at the Monument High School in Krugersdorp, South Africa today (Thursday).

The Junior Sables were outscored by three tries to two by the Namibians.

Despite Zimbabwe dominating early proceedings, it was Namibia who scored first with a converted try.

With three minutes to go before halftime, Zimbabwean right wing Tristan Van Der Merwe intercepted a Namibian pass, sprinted through to go over under the posts. Tadiwa Chakuchichi booted in the conversion to make it 7-7 going into the halftime break.

Namibia were the first to score in the second half with a converted try to lead 14-7.

The Nambians added a third try with six minutes to go and with the two points not added they were 19-7 in front.

Zimbabwe had their second try just before the end when Liam Britten powered his way through and Chakuchichi kicked in the conversion.

Zimbabwe are in action again on Friday, the last day of the tournament before the Zimbabwean lads head back home.

The Brighton Chivandire coached Junior Sables started the tournament on a bright note when they beat Border Country Districts on Monday before they lost to the Pumas the next day. Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29