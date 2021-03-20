Zimbabwe beaten in second T20I against Afghanistan, lose three-match series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have lost the Twenty20 International cricket series against Afghanistan after they lost the second T20I by 45 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Friday.

With one match to go, Afghanistan, who won the opening match of the series by 48 runs on Wednesday now have an unassailable lead heading into the last fixture on Saturday.

On Friday, Karim Janat top scored with 53, Usman Ghani was second best with 49 runs and Mohammad Nabi contributed 40 to take Afghanistan, who won the toss and chose to bat to 193/5 in 20 overs. Pace bowler, Blessing Muzarabani picked took two wickets while there was one wicket each for fellow seamers, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano and leg spinner Ryan Burl.

Zimbabwe’s run chase did not get off to the desired start, with opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was dismissed leg before wicket for a first-ball duck by Naveen-ul-Haq. The rest of the top order also fell cheaply without contributing much.

Ryan Burl top scored with 40 off 29 deliveries at number five. Burl was involved in a 62-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Richmond Mutumbami who scored 21. Tiripano contributed 24 runs from 14 deliveries down the order but him and the tail enders could not see off the remaining overs. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 148 in 17.1 overs.

Leg spinner Rashid Khan picked up three wickets in one over to end any hopes that might have been there for Zimbabwe. Nabi and Naveen-ul-Haq had two wickets apiece.