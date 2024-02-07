Zimbabwe, Botswana sign MoUs

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

Zimbabwe has signed two memorandums of understanding that seek to strengthen bilateral relations through dually combating cattle rustling as well as facilitate smooth movement of people between the two countries.

The two memorandums are on cooperation to combat crossborder livestock rustling as well as on Immigration cooperation.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere confirmed the signing of the two memorandums.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republics of Zimbabwe and Botswana on Cooperation to Combat Cross-Border Livestock Rustling, which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honorable Ziyambi Ziyambi as the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

The nation is informed that the Memorandum of Understanding aims to establish a legal framework for cooperation between the Republics of Zimbabwe and Botswana inorder to harmonise efforts on combating livestock rustling and any other associated crimes. This initiative also seeks to maintain the historic ties between the Parties through cooperation, while respecting national sovereignty.

“Cabinet also considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republics of Zimbabwe and Botswana on Immigration. The Memorandum reflects the desire to cooperate in the area of immigration by both Parties, born out of the Parties’ mutual belief that cooperation will foster stability and prosperity. The Memorandum aims to establish a legal framework for cooperation of both Parties in immigration matters. Areas of cooperation include: facilitation of movement of persons; anti-human trafficking and smuggling; capacity building; harmonization of immigration related laws and policies; and the establishment of one-stop border post, among others,” said Dr Muswere.

This comes as the two countries have convened at a Botswana – Zimbabwe Forum currently underway in Maun, Botswana.

@nyeve14