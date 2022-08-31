Zimbabwe bowled out for 96 runs, lose second ODI against Australia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were bowled out for 96 to lose the second One Day International against Australia by eight wickets at Riverway Stadium in Townsville today (Wednesday), which saw the Aussies wrap up the three-match cricket contest.

The win saw the Australians take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Sean Williams top scored with 29 runs, the next score being 17 by Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe shot out in just 27.5 overs after losing the toss and were sent on to bat first. Player of the Match, pace bowler Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for the Australians to pick up 3/24 from eight overs, one of those overs not costing a run. Leg spinner Adam Zampa had 3/21 in 3.5 overs, Cameron Green picked up 2/7 while there was a wicket each for Josh Hazlewood and Ashton Agar.

Chasing a target of 97, Australia cruised to victory, finishing on 100/2 in 14.4 overs, to win with a massive 212 balls to spare.

Australia lost openers, David Warner for 13 runs and Aaron Finch for one run, both batsman removed by left arm pace bowler Richard Ngarava.

Steven Smith top scored with an unbeaten 47 runs and wicketkeeper Alex Carey was second best with 26 not out.

Zimbabwe will not look for a consolation win when the two teams clash in the third ODI on Saturday.

