Zimbabwe braces for chilly weather as cold spell expected from tomorrow

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor
A COLD spell is expected in much of the country from tomorrow to next week Wednesday, with the Metrological Services Department of Zimbabwe issuing a level zero warning on Thursday night.
According to the notice, the cold spell will begin in the south of the country, spreading countrywide.
“A significant rise in wind pressure is expected over the south-east coast of Southern Africa. This is anticipated to steer a cold and moist south-easterly airflow into Zimbabwe. Before the clouds set in, anticipate a cold and relatively dry southerly airflow on Friday 7 June 2024 with moderate ground frost and early morning temperatures below three degrees Celsius in frost-prone areas such as Matopos, Gweru, Lupane, Masvingo, Marondera and Nyanga.
“From Saturday 8 June 2024, it should become cloudy, windy and cold over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces for much of the day; with light rain and drizzle in places, these conditions should extend into Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North and Midlands as well as both Harare and Mashonaland East Provinces on Sunday 9 June 2024 and only become slightly warmer on Wednesday 12 June 2024 as the clouds break,” reads the notice.
The Met Department further called on the nation to dress warmly and ensure vulnerable members of society are kept warm.
“If a fire or brazier is used to keep warm, ensure the room is well-ventilated. Drink hot beverages whenever possible to keep warm. For best advice in health-related matters please consult your local doctor or health practitioner,” reads the notice.