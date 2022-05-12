Zimbabwe celebrates International Nurses Day

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Nurses Day which is celebrated on 12 May every year.

The day is also the anniversary of the birth of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the theme, Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health.

Senior midwife who is also United Bulawayo Hospitals Public Relations Officer, Mrs Nobuhle Thaka noted the joy entwined within the profession and how up-coming nurses should uphold certain values

“Nursing is love in action with use of all senses, touching, smell, and listening, observing patients with their individual ailments. We as nurses provide companionship to the sick, and offer comfort and psychological care to alleviate their pain.

“I am a midwife; l have the joy of conveying the good tidings of a new born to husbands and family members. I give counselling to those that get still borns and give hope to try again. To those that come after me l say pass on the torch of hope and love to all patients and those that will follow your footsteps, Happy international nurses’ day, we love you nurses,” said Mrs Thaka.

International Nurses Day has been celebrated by the International Council of Nurses since 1965. However, it wasn't until 1974 when 12 May was chosen to celebrate this day to coincide with the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale.