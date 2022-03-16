Zimbabwe Cheetahs in Stellenbosch for training camp

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team, the Cheetahs are in Stellenbosch, South Africa for a training camp which will help them prepare for next month’s Rugby Africa Sevens in Uganda.

Assistant coach Ricky Chirengende is in charge of the 15-member squad that is in the Western Cape. The Cheetahs arrived in South Africa on Monday and head back home on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Kudzai Mashawi captained Cheetahs played two practice matches against the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport at the Paul Roos Gymnasium. They take on the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport and South African Sevens rugby team, the Blitzbokke on Thursday in more practice matches prior to heading home the next day.

“Always learning and always having fun! Great opportunity to play some games against @sasrugby today. Thank you to our sponsors for giving us these opportunities,’’ read a post on the Cheetahs Facebook page.

This year’s Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, Uganda is scheduled for 23 and 24 April and serves as the qualifier for the Sevens Rugby World Cup scheduled for Cape Town, South Africa in September.

From the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens, three teams will make it to the Sevens Rugby World Cup, which means Zimbabwe have to be in the top three to make it.

Squad

Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Godfrey Magaramombe, Vuyani Dlomo, Tamuka Pamire, Munopa Muneta, Kuda Nyamakura, Jerry Jaravaza, Kuda Chiwanza, Munesu Muneta, Ryan Musumhi, Brandon Boshi, Nigel Tinarwo, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Keegan Cooke, Prince Ncube

Coach: Ricky Chirengende

Team manager: Tafadzwa Mhende

Physiotherapist: Margaret Gibson

