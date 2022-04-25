Zimbabwe Cheetahs qualify for Rugby World Cup Sevens

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE losing the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens final 28-0 to Uganda at the Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala on Sunday, Zimbabwe qualified for this year’s Rugby World Cup Sevens to be held in Cape Town, South Africa in September.

The Kudzai Mashawi captained Cheetahs assured themselves of a ticket to the global event scheduled for the Cape Town Stadium from 9-11 September when they overpowered Zambia 26-17 in the semifinals to book a final showdown with Uganda who had taken care of neighbours Kenya 22-12 in the other last four encounter.

Uganda however proved to be too strong for the Zimbabweans as the Cheetahs failed to register any points in the final. Kenya sealed the third Africa qualification slot when saw off Zambia 19-12 to claim the bronze. South Africa have already qualified as the host nation.

In round one, Zimbabwe lost 14-12 to Burkina Faso before they lost 24-19 to Kenya in round two. The Cheetahs hammered Madagascar 40-0 in round three prior to seeing off Namibia 27-17 to book a place in the semifinals.

Zimbabwe are now heading to their fourth Rugby World Cup Sevens in a row after they previously made it to the tournament in 2009, 2013 and 2018. – @Mdawini_29