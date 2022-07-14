Zimbabwe Cheetahs squad named for World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have named their squad for next month’s World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile.

Kudzai Mashawi will captain the Cheetahs at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series that will take place in Santiago, Chile on 12-14 August, with promotion to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 the prize at stake for the men’s and women’s tournament winners.

The Cheetahs have been drawn in the same group with Hong Kong, Tonga and Jamaica in a competition format which replicates the Olympic Games, which sees the 12 teams drawn in to three pools of four teams each. At the end of the group matches, the top two from each pool along with the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals, before the semi-finals and final will decide the winners who gain the ultimate prize of promotion to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Zimbabwe will use the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series to prepare for the World Cup scheduled for Cape Town, South Africa from 9 to 11 September.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs: Godfrey Magaramombe, Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Vuyani Dhlomo, Munopa Maneta, Tapiwa Malenga, Jafnos Chiwanza, Pride Nyameni, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Ryan Musumhi, Shingirai Katsvere, Munesu Muneta, Nigel Tinarwo

Non travelling reserves: Keegan Cooke, Brandon Boshi, Jerry Jaravaza, Carlos Matematema, Sam Phiri

Team Management: Graham Kaulback, Ricky Chirengende, Margaret Gibson

