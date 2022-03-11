Zimbabwe Cheetahs to camp in South Africa ahead of Africa Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union has announced the national men’s sevens rugby squad that goes into camp on Monday in Stellenbosch, South Africa as part of preparations for the Rugby Africa Sevens in Uganda.

A squad of 15 players starts camp at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport in South Africa’s Western Cape province.

Ricky Chirengende is in charge of the Kudzai Mashawi captained team as the Cheetahs gear up for the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, Uganda to on 23 and 24 April. The Africa Cup serves as the qualifier for the Sevens Rugby World Cup scheduled for Cape Town, South Africa in September.

From the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens, three teams will make it to the Sevens Rugby World Cup, which means Zimbabwe have to be in the top three to make it.

“The Zimbabwe Cheetahs 7’s training squad goes into a four-day training camp on the 14th of March at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport in Cape Town RSA as the team steps up preparations for the Africa Cup and qualifiers to be played in Uganda,’’ read a statement from ZRU.

Squad

Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Godfrey Magaramombe, Vuyani Dlomo, Tamuka Pamire, Munopa Muneta, Kuda Nyamakura, Jerry Jaravaza, Kuda Chiwanza, Munesu Muneta, Ryan Musumhi, Brandon Boshi, Nigel Tinarwo, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Keegan Cooke, Prince Ncube

Coach: Ricky Chirengende

Team manager: Tafadzwa Mhende

Physiotherapist: Margaret Gibson

– @Mdawini_29