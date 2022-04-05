Zimbabwe Cheetahs to tackle Botswana, Zambia in Zambezi Sevens Challenge

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AS part of preparations for the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens at this end of this month in Uganda, the country’s sevens national team, the Cheetahs will take part in the Zambezi Sevens Challenge to be held at Harare Sports Club on Saturday and Sunday.

Botswana and Zambia are sending their men as well as women national teams together with their clubs. Besides the Cheetahs, five male local clubs, four women’s teams and six juniors will take to the field over the two days.

“The objective of this tournament is in line with the Cheetahs vision to develop and empower all national squads that will represent Zimbabwe regionally and internationally. The tournament will also be used to assist our national teams with game time in preparation for the Africa Sevens Cup in Uganda and Tunisia at the end of April where both the men and women’s teams have qualified,’’ said Cheetahs coach Graham Kaulback.

Delta Beverages through their Zambezi Lager brand, Sable Chickens and Freight are some of the main sponsors of the Zambezi Sevens Challenge.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs squad: Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Vuyani Dlomo, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Prince Ncube, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Munesu Muneta, Nigel Tinarwo, Godfrey Magaramombe, Ryan Musumhi, Carlos Matematema, Jerry Jaravaza

Coach: Graham Kaulback

Assistant coach: Ricky Chirengende

Team manager: Tafafzwa Mhende

Physiotherapist: Magaret Gibson – @Mdawini_29