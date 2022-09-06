Zimbabwe Cheetahs train with Scotland ahead of Rugby Sevens Rugby World Cup

Zimbabwe Cheetahs train with Scotland ahead of Rugby Sevens Rugby World Cup Zimbabwe Cheetahs coach Graham Kaulback chats with his players

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE continued with their preparations for the Rugby World Cup Sevens World Cup which gets underway in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday when they trained with their Scotland counterparts.

Fine tuning with Scotland provided the Cheetahs with a great opportunity to train with a professional side as they build up to their first match at the tournament.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs in action against Scotland

Zimbabwe go up against Canada in their opening match of the tournament, a pre-round of 16 fixture at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday morning. Should they get the better of the Canadians, the Cheetahs will then meet France in the round 16 on Friday afternoon. Defeat to Canada will see them take on losers of the clash between Samoa and Uganda.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs in action in practice match against Scotland

Zimbabwe are making their sixth appearance at the Rugby World Cup Sevens since they made their debut in 1997 when tournament was held in Hong Kong. The Cheetahs are one of the 24 men’s team that booked their place at this year’s edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens that is taking place on African soil for the first time ever.

Led by Kudzai Mashawi, Zimbabwe are the fourth men’s team from Africa, with South Africa, Kenya and Uganda the others expected to fly the African flag high at the global showpiece.

