Zimbabwe Chevrons hold first training session in Australia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team has not wasted time since arrival in Australia on Thursday as they had their first training session on Friday.

Zimbabwe are in the land Down Under for three One Day Internationals against the host nation, all to be played at Riverway Stadium in Townsville, a coastal city in northeastern Queensland on 28 August, 31 August and 3 September.

“Zimbabwe had their first practice session at Riverway Stadium on Friday morning as they prepare to face Australia in three ODIs scheduled for 28 and 31 August and 3 September. The lads busy on the park ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia that gets underway on Sunday at Riverway Stadium in Townsville,’’ posted Zimbabwe Cricket.

After hours of travelling, the Chevrons finally arrived in Townsville on Thursday having departed from Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The three matches against Australia are part of the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup Super League, the qualification pathway for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Zimbabwe just suffered a 3-0 loss to India at home where they failed to pick up even a single point. The Zimbabweans are second from bottom in the 13-team log with 35 points, only better than Netherlands who are at the bottom of the standings. Zimbabwe have recorded just three wins from the 18 matches they have played, with 14 losses and one no result.

