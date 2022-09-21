Zimbabwe commemorates International Day of Peace

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and devolution Sen Larry Mavima and NPRC Chair Justice Nare during the ongoing commemorations of the International Peace Day in Gweru

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Day of Peace with the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) reiterating President Mnangagwa’s call for the maintenance of peace in the nation.

The International Day of Peace (or World Peace Day) is celebrated annually on September 21 and is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

This year’s theme is “End racism. Build peace.”

In a statement the NPRC said:

“This year, the world recognises the negative impact of discrimination on the peace and unity of our social structures, institutions and in everyday society. Premised on the Commission’s national theme ‘Promote Inclusivity; Build Peace’; this year’s commemorations provide an opportunity to reflect on how we can foster tolerance and social cohesion, generating local interest on peace and unity in all corners of the country and recognising the Second Republic’s commitment to peaceful and non-violent societies while tackling drivers of demographic and geographic exclusion of others from the peacebuilding space.”

The Commission further made a clarion call to all Zimbabweans to aptly reflect on President Mnangagwa’s desire for peace in his August 2020 State of the Nation Address.

“The direction we desire remains unchanged. Our goal remains clear and stable. Forward ever! This is the goal of peace, unity, stability, development, progress and prosperity.’ A peaceful Zimbabwe is possible,” said President Mnangagwa in the address.

