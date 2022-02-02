Zimbabwe commemorates World Wetlands Day

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Wetlands Day with the national commemorations set to be held at Njovo Wetland in Zezai Village, Masvingo District today (Wednesday).

Further provincial commemorations will be held around the country next week.

This year’s commemorations are going under the theme,“Wetlands Action for People and Nature”.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated each year on 2 February to raise awareness about wetlands, it also marks the anniversary of the Convention on Wetlands, which was adopted as an international treaty in 1971.

Environmental Management Agency Environment, education and publicity manager, Ms Amkela Sidambe said today’s commemorations will see the launching of two important policy documents that are set to inform decision making on the wise use of wetlands as provided for by the Ramsar Convention and section 113 of the Environmental Management Act.

“The National Wetlands Policy and the National Wetlands Guidelines, will be launched during the commemorations. The two policy documents were formulated to inform decision making on the wise use of wetlands as provided for by the Ramsar Convention and section 113 of the Environmental Management Act (CAP 20:27).

“Thereafter all provinces and districts will hold their commemorations showcasing wetlands that are under sustainable management in their areas of jurisdiction. Wetlands are fragile ecosystems whose utilization should only be done under a licence provided by the EMA,” said Ms Sidambe.

Zimbabwe has seven wetlands designated as Rasmar sites namely, Lake Chivero, Victoria Falls, Chinhoyi Caves, Monavale Vlei and Driefontein Grasslands.

This year’s celebrations come at a time nearly 90 percent of the world’s wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s, and we are losing wetlands three times faster than forests. Yet, wetlands are critically important ecosystems that contribute to biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability, world economies and more. [email protected]