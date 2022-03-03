Zimbabwe commemorates World Wildlife Day

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Wildlife Day, a day set aside in remembrance of the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration” as they seek to draw attention to the conservation status of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora, and to drive discussions towards imagining and implementing solutions to conserve them.

Speaking to Sunday News this Thursday, ZIMPARKS spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said this was an important day to the country as we have made significant strides in conserving our wildlife and the environment as a country.

“This is a very important day for us in the wildlife and environment sector where we are commemorating this very important day. It is a United Nations recognized day and they are many things that we are doing as an authority to ensure that we restore key species and ecosystems. It’s good also to note that in the history of this country we do not have a known specie which has gone to extension neither do we have a park which has been de-gazetted so these are some of the important things that we have been doing as an authority

“We are also doing a lot of activities in terms of raising awareness on the importance of wildlife and environment. We are also making sure we comply with international conventions, the CITIES, CBD and many others. We are also making sure we sustainably utilize our resources for the benefit of current and future generations. So, this is a very important day for us, we want to also ensure our communities are benefitting from wildlife so that they can help us protect our wildlife,” said Mr Farawo

Meanwhile the country has postponed the event meant to commemorate the day to Thursday 10 March.

Zimbabwe is home to 350 species of mammals, more than 500 birds, and 131 fish species. Zimbabwe supports the second largest population of elephants, important and growing populations of lion and wild dogs among other species while it is known to have one of the largest national parks, Hwange national park which houses the big five.