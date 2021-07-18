Zimbabwe concede series defeat to Bangladesh after losing second ODI

Zimbabwe celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh in the second One Day International at Harare Sports Club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE conceded defeat in the three-match One Day International cricket series against Bangladesh when they lost the second ODI by three wickets at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

It was close contest that the visitors won with five balls to spare but the tourists ensured that they wrapped up the series with one match to go.

Wesley Madhevere top scored for Zimbabwe with 56 off 63 deliveries while skipper Brendan Taylor made 46 as the home team posted 240/9 in 50 overs after they won the toss and chose to baat.

Left arm pace bowler, Shoriful Islam picked up four wickets for 46 runs in four overs while left arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan had 2/42 in 10. Islam’s four wickets included that of Taylor who was out in contentious circumstances when he was given out hit wicket.

The Zimbabwean bowlers fought hard to defend their team’s total as the home side sought to stay alive in the series. Man-of-the-match Al Hasan stood between Zimbabwe and winning as the veteran finished on an unbeaten 96 off 109 balls to steer Bangladesh to victory that was achieved in the last over bowled by Blessing Muzarabani.

Luke Jongwe picked up two wickets with one wicket each going the way of Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Madhevere and Sikandar Raza.

With the three matches part of the International Cricket Council Super League, the qualification pathway for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Zimbabwe have to go all out in the series finale on Tuesday since they need to pick up [email protected]_29