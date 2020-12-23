Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise to 326

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded four more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative death toll from the virus to 326 in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, Mashonaland East recorded two deaths, Bulawayo one death and Manicaland also recorded one death, while 122 new cases were reported on Tuesday and they were both local and returnees from South Africa cases.

“About 122 new cases and four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. 105 are local cases and 17 are returnees from SA. Deaths reported by Mash East (2), Bulawayo (1) and Manicaland (1). 1425 PCR tests were done on Tuesday and the positivity was 8.6 percent,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also reported that 47 new recoveries were reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 81 percent and active cases going up to 2 059.

As of 22 December, Zimbabwe had now recorded 12 544 cases, 10 159 recoveries and 326 deaths.

The Ministry encouraged all citizens to adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures and to report any suspected cases of the pandemic and other emergencies to the national hotlines/toll free number 2019.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also said they would have a team of national and provincial rapid response teams on standby during the Christmas and New Year Eve to respond to disease outbreaks and other events of public health emergency.