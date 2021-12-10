Zimbabwe Cricket call off Pro50 Championship match due to Covid-19

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket on Thursday, as a precautionary measure, called off the Pro50 Championship fixture between Eagles and Mountaineers scheduled for Harare Sports Club after four players from one of the two teams tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, ZC indicated that the cases were detected during a routine pre-match coronavirus screening exercise.

“ZC has Covid-19 protocols in place to manage positive cases effectively with the intention of enabling its competitions to proceed while keeping all other players and participants safe. The decision on the postponed match will be announced in due course,’’ concluded the ZC statement.

Both teams are in contention for a place in next Tuesday’s final against Southern Rocks. Mountaineers are second on 40 points while Eagles are five points behind in third place.

Meanwhile, Rhinos finally picked up their first win in the Pro50 Championship when they floored Tuskers by four wickets at Old Hararians on Thursday.

Left hander, Craig Ervine top scored with an unbeaten 99 off 101 deliveries as Tuskers were bowled for 193 in 42.4 overs. In response, Rhinos made 194/6 in 42.2 overs to win the match with 46 balls to spare. Johnathan Campbell top scored for Rhinos with 55 while Nyasha Mayavo chipped in with an unbeaten 50 runs.

The win saw bottom placed Rhinos pick up 10 points but since they were docked three points for a slow over rate, they are only on seven points. For Tuskers, the loss saw their slim hopes of reaching the Pro50 Championship evaporate as they are second from bottom with 20 points.

Rhinos and Tuskers clash again at OH on Saturday.

