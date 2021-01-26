Zimbabwe Cricket get green light for men, women national team tours, FC Platinum allowed to take part in Caf Confed Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has granted permission to Zimbabwe Cricket to send the men’s senior national cricket team to Asia to face Afghanistan in two Tests as well as three Twenty20 Internationals.

In a notice sent out on Tuesday, the SRC gave announced that they had given temporary permission to a number of sporting codes to participate in international competitions after vigilant deliberation.

ZC were also allowed to host the Pakistan women’s cricket team for a limited overs series in Harare next month.

“Zimbabwe Cricket a. Approval for the Pakistan Women’s cricket team to tour Zimbabwe for a limited overs cricket series against the Zimbabwe Senior Women’s cricket team. b. Approval for the Zimbabwe men’s cricket team to undertake a tour to United Arab Emirates or India for International cricket series against Afghanistan,’’ read the statement from the SRC.

Hamilton Masakadza, the ZC director of cricket explained that when they made the initial application for the senior men’s team, it was for them to travel to either India or United Arab Emirates which were the neutral venues for Afghanistan at that time. Afghanistan have since chosen to have the series in Oman and Masakadza said they did update the SRC on that development outside the original application.

Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum have now been granted permission to participate in the Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup.

The Zimbabwe Golf Association was given the nod to send golfers to the South African Swing Golf tournament in South Africa.

Junior tennis players have been given the green light to prepare for participation in the Durban ITF tournament from 18 – 29 January and the Gaborone ITF tournament from 1 – 13 February while the Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee has been given permission to travel to Dubai and participate at the Dubai 2021 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix Dubai from 5 to 14 February.

The SRC put emphasis on that the approvals come with additional set conditions that are specific to each sport code in addition to the requirements specified in Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020 as amended, World Health Organisation guidelines, other legislation and policy directives as well as measures submitted by respective applicants relating to the prevention and containment of Covid-19.

