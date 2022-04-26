Zimbabwe Cricket, Hockey Association of Zimbabwe mourn Porge Williams

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket and the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe have sent out condolence messages to the Williams family following the death of Collin “Porge” Williams, a renowned figure in both sporting codes.

Williams, the father of Zimbabwe Test cricket captain, Sean died on Sunday at the age of 60 after losing his battle against cancer. He has since been cremated with a memorial service to be held on Friday at the Whitestone Chapel in Bulawayo.

The late Williams played club for Bulawayo Athletic Club and was also the Matabeleland captain for the 2001/02 first class cricket season. He also had a number of stints as national hockey team coach.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Collin Ray Williams at the age of 60. He passed on at his home in Bulawayo on Sunday, 24 April 2022, after losing his battle with cancer. Williams, the father of Zimbabwe Test captain Sean Williams, was a talented cricketer in his own right.

“He was a club cricketer in Bulawayo and was appointed Matabeleland captain for the Logan Cup campaign in 2001/02, at the age of 40, mainly as an experienced mentor for a young provincial team. This he did well, although in five matches he only scored 81 runs, with a highest score of 27 – this was his only first-class experience,’’ read part of the statement from ZC.

In its condolence message, HAZ said they were saddened to hear about the death of Williams who had a long history with the sport.

“The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe was saddened to learn of the passing of hockey legend Colin Williams, more often known as “Porge”. The HAZ extends its condolences to the family at this sad loss,’’ said the HAZ.

Williams is survived by his partner Mandy, three sons, Sean, Mathew, Ben as well as two grandchildren. [email protected]_29